Watch: Disney Unveils AI-Powered Olaf Robot, Brings <i>Frozen</i> Snowman To Life

Disney has introduced an AI-powered robotic version of Olaf, the lovable snowman from the animated movie Frozen. This next-generation robot, which looks similar to Star Wars BDX Droids, uses reinforcement learning to mimic Olaf's movements, facial expressions and emotional reactions with stunning accuracy. The guests at the Disney Parks can engage in conversations with Olaf, ask questions, and even take photos together.

The next-generation robotic character was introduced by Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, and Natacha Rafalski, who is President of Disneyland Paris.

"From screen to reality, the next-generation robotic character representing Olaf marks a new chapter in Disney character innovation," Disney wrote in an Instagram post.

The robot was built by Disney Imagineering, which is the multi-billion-dollar company's research and development wing based in Glendale, California.

It stands at three feet tall and is made of a soft "snow" material. It features a removable carrot nose and arms, allowing guests to interact with it in a fun and memorable way, making it a truly immersive experience.

The robot's gesture and details are crafted to reflect how the audience has seen it in the film, and the details make Olaf one of the most expressive and true-to-life characters built.

A report by Tech Radar mentions that Olaf is still operated by a Disney staff member holding a remote control.

"It takes humans years to perfect our motor skills for walking, and it takes additional years of practice to perform acrobatic motions that only a few of us can master," said Kyle Laughlin, SVP R&D Technology & Engineering, Walt Disney Imagineering.

"Deep reinforcement learning is a technology that helps robots acquire such skills in a shorter amount of time. To make this technology scale well, we need fast and parallel simulation."

The robotic Olaf is scheduled to debut at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland in early 2026, as part of the World of Frozen land expansion.