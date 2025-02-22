Will Olaf Scholz Be Chancellor Again? Or Will The Right Emerge Victorious

Key Parties in the Election: The upcoming German election features four major parties vying for voter support. These parties include the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), the Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Greens, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Electoral System: Germany's electoral system combines direct and proportional representation. Voters cast two ballots: the first vote elects a local representative, while the second vote supports a political party, determining the distribution of seats in the Bundestag.

Seat Allocation: The Bundestag has 630 seats, with 299 directly elected and 331 allocated proportionally based on party votes. This system ensures that parties receive representation based on their national support.

Voting Schedule: Voting takes place on Sunday between 08:00-18:00 (07:00-17:00 GMT). Millions of postal votes have already been cast, and the result is expected to become clear during the evening.

Eligible Voters: Over 59 million German citizens are eligible to vote, including 2.3 million first-time voters. The electorate leans heavily towards older voters, with 42% aged 60 or above, compared to 13% under 30.

Polling Trends: Recent polls indicate that the CDU/CSU alliance is leading with 29% of voter support, followed by the AfD with 21%. The SPD trails behind with 16%, while the Greens have secured 12% of voter backing.

Chancellor's Performance: Olaf Scholz has served as chancellor for over three years, leading an unpopular coalition that fell apart due to disagreements over debt rules. His government struggled, largely due to the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on Germany's economy.

Key Election Issues: Immigration has become a major focus of the election, fueled by concerns over high-profile attacks allegedly carried out by asylum seekers or migrants. The economy is also a pressing issue, with Russia's war in Ukraine contributing to the country's economic hardships.

Main Party Leaders: The main party leaders include incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Friedrich Merz of the CDU, and Alice Weidel of the AfD. Each leader has their strengths and weaknesses, with Merz being the longtime frontrunner and Weidel gaining popularity for her advocacy of stricter immigration controls.