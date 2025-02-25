As Germany Moves Right, Migrants Grapple With Uncertainty And Hope

Mohammad Azmouz, a Syrian barber living in Berlin, said casting his first ever vote on Sunday at the age of 57 was an indescribable feeling.

But a historic rise in support for Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has left him anxious about his future.

"Why this hatred? We work, and we established ourselves. We are not a burden on society, so why this hatred? We love the German people," Azmouz said.

Germany's asylum policy was one of the biggest topics in this year's election, pushing the conservatives and the AfD to win first and second place, respectively.

Worried about an increasingly hostile atmosphere, and the cost of living, Azmouz gave his vote to the far-left Die Linke party, which ran a campaign promoting social justice and promising more support for low-income households.

"We now miss the days when Mrs. Merkel was in charge of the government," he said, referring to long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. "Now everything is expensive ... It feels like one is running and running without ever catching up."

Amid an economic downturn, Germans with an immigrant background are more worried about their finances than the rest of the population. A recent DeZIM study found that 63.4% of migrants share this concern, compared with 46.7% of non-immigrants.

Germany's settled migrant population has never been higher. More than seven million Germans with an immigrant background were eligible to vote in this election, hundreds of thousands of them former refugees.

Others said they shared similar concerns about the state of the economy, but not all were looking to the left.

For Mohammed, a Jordanian barber who is not a voting citizen, the rise of the AfD is an opportunity to shake things up in the country. He also believes Germany has the right to protect its borders and population.

Acknowledging mistakes made by the migrant community, he said he supported a tougher stance on violent offenders and backed restrictions on family reunification for refugees.

"If there were an AfD party in my country, I would vote for it," he said.

Historically, Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) were the most popular among migrants with its advocacy for workers' rights, social welfare and integration. But it was the biggest loser at this vote.

Alaa Eddin Mhanna, a Syrian plant operator living in Ludwigsfelde near Berlin, voted for the SPD in 2021 but was deterred this year by its pro-Ukraine policy, which he says has also hurt the economy.

"No party truly represents me," Mhanna said.

The faltering economy was his biggest concern in this vote, he said, adding that it was also the reason for the AfD's rise.

"I am anxious. Of course, the conservatives won't build a coalition with them but they will have a big name as opposition and I am worried about this," he added.

Azmouz said he hoped Germany's next leader, Friedrich Merz, would lead the country toward prosperity.

"We hope that the party that has taken over will have mercy on the people — not just refugees, but all German citizens," he said.

