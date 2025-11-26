Watch: Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Southern Lights As Seen From Space

The International Space Station (ISS), which orbits Earth, has shared a breathtaking video of the Southern Lights, also known as Aurora Australis, visible from high southern latitudes. These dazzling displays of lights look so unreal from space in the night sky filled with stars, which twinkle like diamonds against Earth's dark backdrop of space.

The video was shared by NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, who is Lieutenant Commander (LCDR, U.S. Navy), but he didn't mention when the video was exactly captured. The video was also posted on ISS's Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

In the latest update, the northern lights could be visible across parts of the United States on November 26, Space.com reported. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center noted that a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole has boosted geomagnetic activity.

The aurora australis is caused by charged particles from the solar wind interacting with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. These particles, mainly electrons and protons, precipitate into the upper atmosphere, exciting atoms of oxygen and nitrogen, which emit light as they return to their ground state.

The colours of the aurora depend on the energy of the particles and the altitude at which they collide with the atmosphere.

Social Media Reactions

"What a beautiful and fragile world we inhabit," one user wrote.

"Unbelievable. incredible. god is wonderful thank You," another user wrote.

"This is so stunning and beautiful," a third user chimed in.