Stunning Southern Lights, Courtesy State-Of-The-Art Indian Antarctic Base

Share EMAIL PRINT Aurora Australis or Southern Lights seen above the Indian base in Antarctica. New Delhi: It may be one of the most isolated and inhospitable environments on Earth but even there, in a frozen desert shrouded in darkness, it's not too difficult to be in utmost awe of nature. Scientists from the Indian research station in Antarctica, named Bharati, have sent home a photo that very deservedly takes your breath away.



The magnificent display of Aurora Australis, or "Southern Lights" as they are commonly known, comes from the Indian base situated on the east coast of Antarctica. These majestic lights, commonly seen in shades of green, blue and some colours that have most likely not even been named yet, are caused by an interplay of the Earth's magnetosphere and solar winds.



The Bharati Station houses about 50 Indians all year round on this unique prefab structure situated on the Larsemann Hills on the continent of Antarctica.

Bharati Station in Antarctica came up in 2012 and is located between Thala Fjord and Quilty Bay, east of Stornes Peninsula.



Bharati is India's latest and most modern Antarctica outpost that came up in 2012. India is among a handful of countries that have multiple scientific stations on the southern continent.



"The Bharati station consists of one main building, fuel farm, fuel station, sea water pump house, a summer camp and a number of smaller containerized modules. The main building offers regulated power supply, automated heating and air conditioning with hot and cold running water, flush toilets, sauna, cold storage, PA (public address) system, aesthetically designed living, dining, lounge and laboratory space. The communication is through dedicated satellite channels providing connectivity for voice, video and data with India mainland," according to the National Center for Antarctica and Ocean Research, Goa.



