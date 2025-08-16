Watch: Indian Man Proudly Waves Tricolour In Antarctica On Independence Day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the country's 79th Independence Day, a similar spirit was visible far beyond the borders. In a widely circulating video on social media, an Indian man can be seen celebrating Independence Day by unfurling the Tricolour in the frigid cold temperatures of Antarctica.

The now-viral video, shared by a user named Mohit Sharma in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, has captured the internet's attention. The clip shows Mr Sharma proudly waving the Tricolour in the vast wilderness of Antarctica.

"Happy Independence Day from the coldest place and the southernmost continent on Earth," Mr Sharma captioned the video.

See the viral video here:

Also Read | 'Bhopal To Harvard': Indian Student's Emotional Family Reaction To Admission Goes Viral

'Slippery ice and strength'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 55,000 views, with the majority of users in awe of the patriotism and gratitude shown by Mr Sharma, thousands of miles away from home.

"Those slippery ice and your strength and confidence. You make us feel more proud bro," said one user while another added: "God bless you mate. Happy Independence Day to you."

A third commented: "Salute to you brother. Working and unfurling the Indian flag in such cold weather."

A fourth said: "What a scene, happy Independence Day, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

In a previous video, the crew at the station can be seen getting rid of snow outside the cabin to ensure that the flag can be properly hoisted. The crew in their high-vis jackets dig deep to set up the flagpole in the snow with the help of a big crane and tools. An Indian tricolour is also proudly flaunted at one of the cabins.

Antarctica is widely recognised as the coldest place on Earth, with temperatures routinely dropping below -60 degrees Celsius. At the Vostok Station -- a Russian research installation located above Lake Vostok in Antarctica's high inland ice sheet, the temperature dropped to a record-breaking low of -89.2C on July 21, 1983.