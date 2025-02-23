"I Bear Responsibility": German Chancellor As Party Heads For Defeat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented a "bitter" defeat after his centre-left Social Democrats slumped to a heavy loss in Sunday's national elections.

"The election result is poor and I bear responsibility," Scholz told SPD party members, while congratulating conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, whose party came out on top.

