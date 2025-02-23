Advertisement

"I Bear Responsibility": German Chancellor As Party Heads For Defeat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented a "bitter" defeat after his centre-left Social Democrats slumped to a heavy loss in Sunday's national elections.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"I Bear Responsibility": German Chancellor As Party Heads For Defeat
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Berlin:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented a "bitter" defeat after his centre-left Social Democrats slumped to a heavy loss in Sunday's national elections.

"The election result is poor and I bear responsibility," Scholz told SPD party members, while congratulating conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, whose party came out on top.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Germany Elections, Germany Elections Exit Polls, Olaf Scholz
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now