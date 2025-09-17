US Influencer Fined Rs 8.7 Lakh Over A Selfie At Airbnb's 'Invisible House': "Complete Nightmare"

A stay at the "Invisible House" in Joshua Tree, California, turned into a costly nightmare for an Airbnb guest. TikToker Sean Davis claimed he was asked for $10,000 (Rs 8,78,360) after taking a selfie outside the $2,400-per-night rental, sparking controversy. Notably, the futuristic, glass-walled retreat has gained fame online and even featured on Netflix's "World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals," attracting celebrities like Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

Its reflective exterior blends seamlessly with the desert landscape, making it a prime spot for Instagram-worthy shots. However, the property's owners have strict rules against unauthorised commercial photography, a policy that one guest learned the hard way.

According to the New York Post, Mr Davis revealed that a friend's girlfriend took a selfie in the bathroom and posted it on Instagram, which the owners deemed a violation of their no-commercial-use clause. As a result, a $10,000 fine was tacked onto the guest's bill. The influencer, who described the ordeal as a "complete nightmare," was shocked by the charge.

"We didn't actually shoot any brand content in the house. We shot outside, but they had an issue with a selfie," Mr Davis said.

He also criticised the house's high price and serene appearance, saying that sleeping there is a poor experience. At night, the transparent walls become one-way, allowing outsiders to see in while occupants can't see out. He also noted that the house creaks loudly like a skyscraper all night, making it uncomfortable.

Airbnb's terms for the property explicitly prohibit professional or commercial photography without prior approval, a rule designed to protect the property's exclusivity. The owners argued that the selfie, posted to a public social media account, constituted promotional content. The guest, however, claimed the photo was a spontaneous personal moment, not a brand endorsement.

Airbnb, caught in the middle, has not publicly commented on the dispute but is reportedly mediating between the parties. The platform's policies allow hosts to set their own rules, and guests are expected to comply or face consequences.