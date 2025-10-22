Chinese Trading Platform Demands Mother Slap Child For Refund, Sparks Outrage

A Chinese second-hand trading platform has sparked outrage after reportedly asking a mother to submit a video of herself slapping her child as a refund condition, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The platform allegedly asked a mother named Li Yun to provide an uninterrupted five-minute video of the physical discipline, which would serve as punishment for the child's unauthorised spending.

She wanted to get a refund when she found out that her 11-year-old daughter had secretly spent over 500 yuan (US$70) on trading cards on the Qiandao app, a popular platform dealing in trendy second-hand toys and collectables.

There is also a condition for the return. According to the report, the platform states that products are not eligible for unconditional returns within seven days.

Li requested to initiate the refund process as her daughter had made the order just two hours earlier. But the seller accused her of "pretending to be a minor to maliciously cancel orders".

Shockingly, the seller responded with a "Minor Refund Notice". It further asked for a five-minute video of the parent slapping the child, and the "video must not be paused, and the slapping sounds must be clearly audible".

The notice also asked for a 1,000-character handwritten apology letter from the child with a signature and fingerprint. The seller says that the apology must be read aloud by parents as well as the child.

Li also tried to reach out to the customer service unit of the platform. But she was told, "Sorry, the platform cannot enforce action. We suggest both parties negotiate and communicate directly."

Recently, on October 20, the company issued a statement saying that "the transaction dispute arose from a personal second-hand sale".

The company further noted that it did not officially sanction the "Minor Refund Notice" as it was sent personally by the seller.

"We will also guide users who post inappropriate content towards proper conduct, encouraging civil communication and helping foster a friendly trading environment," the company said as quoted.

This bizarre refund policy has sparked heated debate online, with many criticising the platform's approach as excessive and potentially harmful.

The incident, which went viral on Chinese social media, also highlights concerns about children's online safety and the need for responsible digital parenting practices.

As quoted, one user wrote, "My first reaction is shock and disbelief. This is no way to resolve disputes. It is treating people like objects to be humiliated at will."

"Is there no bottom line any more? This demand is outrageously absurd. So now, after-sales service is not about reasoning, but about beating your own kid? Maybe the seller should slap themselves awake before doing business," wrote another user.