NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Jobs Based On GATE Score, No Exam Required

NPCIL Jobs 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), a public sector enterprise under the Government of India, has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts in various disciplines. Those with a valid GATE score and an engineering degree can secure a government job without appearing for any written examination. The application process is currently underway on the official website - npcil.nic.in - and will continue until April 30. The last date to pay the application fee is also April 30.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Vacancy 2025: Discipline-Wise Details

A total of 400 Executive Trainee posts are available across the following engineering streams:

Discipline Vacancies

Mechanical 150

Chemical 60

Electrical 80

Electronics 45

Instrumentation 20

Civil 45

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must have completed BE/BTech/BSc (Engineering) or a five-year integrated MTech degree with at least 60% marks from a recognised university.

Additionally, a valid GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025 is mandatory. For detailed qualification requirements, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

Age Limit And Relaxations

General/EWS: Maximum 26 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Maximum 29 years

SC/ST: Maximum 31 years

Salary And Allowances

During the training period, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 74,000.

A one-time book allowance of Rs 30,000 will also be provided.

After successful completion of training, candidates will be appointed as Scientific Officer (Group C) with a starting salary of Rs 56,100 per month, along with other applicable benefits.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on GATE scores, followed by a personal interview.

Unreserved category candidates must secure at least 70% marks in the interview.

Reserved category candidates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD) must obtain at least 60% marks.

Interview Dates (Tentative): June 9 to June 21

Interview Locations:

Anushaktinagar, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Narora Atomic Power Station (NAPS), Uttar Pradesh

Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Tamil Nadu

Kaiga Generating Station (KGS), Karnataka

Application Fee

Only male candidates belonging to the General, EWS, or OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500.

Required Documents For Interview

Candidates must carry their original academic documents, including mark sheets and final degree certificates, to the interview venue.

For further details and to apply, visit the official NPCIL website - npcil.nic.in.