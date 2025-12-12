From Delivery Boy To Zomato Designer: Deepinder Goyal Shares Inspiring Journey Of Student

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared an inspiring story on X about an employee who once worked as a delivery agent at Blinkit and is now set to join Zomato's design team. The post has sparked widespread appreciation online, with users praising the student's determination and the opportunities created by the food-tech ecosystem.

In a LinkedIn message to Goyal, the employee, Atharv Singh, shared that he had to fund his own education and living expenses during college without his father's support. "There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more," he wrote.

Atharv said his situation changed after he saw an Instagram advertisement about Blinkit hiring. He joined a nearby dark store as a picker and worked there for four months. "Life just kept getting better ever since," he added.

Atharv, who studied design in college while working for Blinkit, is now preparing to join Zomato's design team, calling the opportunity "a full-circle moment."

Goyal responded to the message saying, "Thanks for sharing your story. Lit me up." Sharing it on X, he added, "Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it."

Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it. pic.twitter.com/HMd1U3N8c7 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 11, 2025

The post quickly went viral on X. Take a look at the comments section:

"A brand isn't a brand without the stores behind it. Love this," an X user wrote.

Another suggested, "There should be something like a student offer here, too. Many students are similar to him, which would be very beneficial."

One wrote, "Stories like these make me feel the sky is the limit!"

Another chimed in, "Moments like this show how deeply opportunity plus hard work can transform lives. Beautiful to see."