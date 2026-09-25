Kerala-Born Boss Of UAE Company Gifts iPhone To Employees, Internet Asks 'Is There Vacancy?'

A Kerala-born managing director of a UAE-based company has caught social media's attention after sharing a video of employees being gifted brand-new iPhones. In the now-viral Instagram clip, Haseena Nishad's husband and company owner, Nishad Hussain, can be seen offering team members a choice of wrapped gift boxes displayed on a table.

The video starts with Hussain laying down the instructions before employees pick the gifts. While some found iPhones inside, a few ended up with chocolate bars. Just when it looked like some employees had been dealt the short straw, another employee emerged and handed out iPhones to those who initially received only chocolates.

Nishad highlighted the contribution of the employees, stating that it was their dedication and collective strength that played an important part in the company making progress.

"As managing director, I believe true success comes from our people's dedication, positive spirit, and collective strength! Every effort, every idea, and every contribution plays an important role in moving us forward!" Nihad captioned the accompanying video.

"I encourage each of you to believe in your potential, embrace every opportunity to grow, and continue supporting one another! Let us keep raising our standards, facing challenges with confidence, and striving together for greater achievements! Our strength is our people, and our possibilities are limitless!"

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Is There A Vacancy?'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.4 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded Nishad and her husband for being generous to their employees. Others joked that they would love to be a part of their firm.

"My boss is saying this is AI," said one user, while another added: "Is there a vacancy? I would also like to join this company. Jokes aside, this is such a kind gesture."

A third commented: "Lucky employees, not because of the iPhone, but because of how the management treats their staff."