Stanford University Uses AI To Replace Hispanic Student With Black Woman In Advertisement, Faces Backlash

Stanford University has come under scrutiny after it used artificial intelligence (AI) to race-swap a student in its advertisements. The university replaced a Hispanic senior with an image of a Black woman while slimming the appearances of two others. Billy Ramirez, a human biology major, was pictured alongside two other students at a Lunar New Year party in 2024 by a university photographer, but when the school used the image on banners last week, it left Ramirez shocked.

Ramirez said it was 'kind of very upsetting' to have his image erased by the college, adding that there was a "comedic element" to the matter.

“I was driving to school from my hometown when my friend sent me the images comparing the banner to the original photos, and I was immediately baffled,” Ramirez was quoted as saying by The Stanford Review.

“At first, I found it hilarious that they had used AI to completely change our appearances, including my race and gender. But after looking at the comparison, I was also upset because I don't agree with Stanford making those choices about how we were represented."

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Standford Statement

As the controversy snowballed, Stanford issued a statement, acknowledging it had used AI to change the original image.

“Stanford's A.I. policy is clear: The use of AI in producing or altering images of Stanford people, events, research, facilities or achievements is strictly prohibited,” the university said. “Both the alteration and lack of disclosure in this case violate that policy. We are working with Residential and Dining Enterprises to provide additional training and ensure proper review of all materials.”

The development comes at a time when colleges and universities in the US are weighing how and whether to embrace diversity efforts on their campuses amid pressure from the Trump administration.

The altered photo also highlighted how universities are misusing AI and going to desperate lengths to portray themselves as welcoming and accommodating.