Amazon Trying To Lure Employees Back It Fired For AI, Cloud Computing Roles

Amazon is reaching out to its eligible former employees, including some of the workers it laid off for its cloud-computing and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses. Amazon's AI agent organisation, led by AWS VP Swami Sivasubramanian, has invited former employees in AI and machine learning fields to discuss new roles in what is being described "Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative."

The rehirings come in the backdrop of Amazon slashing more than 30,000 jobs in multiple rounds of layoffs over the past year.

As per one of the emails accessed by Business Insider, an AWS Finance recruiter offered an ex-employee a shortened path back to the company and asked if the return-to-office policy drove them away in the first place.

"A lot has changed since you were here, and there's some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now," read one of the emails.

Earlier this year, Amazon reorganised its AI efforts under senior vice-president Peter DeSantis after key executives overseeing the division moved on.

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'Boomerang Hiring'

Haley Silva, an Amazon spokesperson, told the publication that boomerang hiring was a normal, companywide practice and not limited to AI or cloud computing.

"We're always interested in connecting with talented people, both new candidates and former Amazonians for open roles," Silva said. "Rehiring former employees is a normal, longstanding part of how we recruit, and our rehire and interview practices are consistent across the company."

This is not the first instance when Amazon has attempted to rehire the laid-off employees. In 2023, AWS's HR VP Ian Wilson informed employees that several workers impacted by the job cuts were eligible for rehire.

"I do believe that one of the best things developmentally for any of us, including the individuals of our team that were impacted by the role reductions, is the experience and the time they've had at Amazon. So one thing we've been really clear about, so many of those folks are eligible to rehire," Wilson said at the time.