Man Buys Noida Flat For Rs 26 Lakh In 2021, Gets Offered Rs 42 Lakh 5 Years Later: "Not Going To Sell It"

Noida has shed its reputation as the budget-friendly alternative in the Delhi-NCR housing market, now outpacing established real estate cities like Bengaluru and Gurugram in property price growth. Highlighting the trend, a Noida homeowner shared on social media that a 1 BHK flat purchased for Rs 26 lakh five years ago just received a Rs 42 lakh offer, representing a whopping 61 per cent return on investment.

The owner, named Vivek, highlighted that he bought the property for only investment purposes in 2021 without any emotional baggage, as he was never going to live there.

"I purchased a 1 BHK flat in Noida for 26 lakhs in 2021. Since I was never going to live there, it was purely an investment (no emotional baggage)," Vivek wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

After the purchase, Vivek said he got the flat furnished and handed the keys to an agent to rent it out.

"Thanks to Sector 52 being near the Delhi and Noida metros, the flat was never vacant for even a week in the last five years," he said.

Despite visiting the flat only twice in the last five years, Vivek said he had now become emotionally attached to the property and did not want to sell it, even as the agent came up with a good offer.

"The agent called 2 days back saying someone is offering 42 lakhs to buy it. I am not going to sell it because I don't need the money now and somehow I became emotionally attached to it too!" said Vivek

The homeowner stated that real estate remained highly profitable in 2026, adding that people naturally grow attached to both their investments and their possessions over time.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | 'Felt Weirded Out': Woman Cancels Airbnb Booking After Owner Calls Her 'Pretty'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar investment stories while lauding Vivek for making decent progress in his portfolio.

"That is a smart strategy, my friend. And yes, I don't think you should sell it unless you have got better options," said one user, while another added: "Bro, I am holding a similar 1BHK flat. Price under 35 lakhs. Rent going only up (around 16,000) never faced issue in renting from last 6 years

A third commented: "5-6 per cent rental income plus 10-12 per cent capital appreciation per annum is good. Small-size flats at decent locations are always in demand. Any loan taken on the property? Hope no headaches with tenants?"

A fourth said: "I bought a 3BHK for 78 lakh in Sector 76 Noida; now that flat is worth over 2.5 cr, and I keep getting calls from the society broker since I live alone here now, asking if I am willing to sell."