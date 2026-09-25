'Felt Weirded Out': Woman Cancels Airbnb Booking After Owner Calls Her 'Pretty'

A woman travelling to another city for work cancelled her Airbnb booking at the last moment after the owner called her 'pretty'. In a now-viral social media post, the woman explained that she booked the place for its proximity to the office she needed to visit and its automatic check-in option, which allowed her to arrive late, as her plane was landing around 10 pm.

The listing required an ID to be sent to the property owner in advance to receive the check-in code. Though it felt a 'bit weird,' the woman said to herself that the owner might have to report the details to immigration authorities.

"Normally, places with automatic check-in just leave a paper for you to fill out with your info and sign, but maybe this guy has had people ignore the paper and so has his own system, sure," the woman wrote.

On the day of the arrival, she received a WhatsApp call from the owner, which she missed, before receiving a message asking her to submit the details.

"Today, I get a WhatsApp call (couldn't pick up as I was at work), then a message from a number that says "send the ID to this number to get the access code". Ok, I send my ID. So far so good. Then he answers: "Pretty". WTF," the woman said.

Though she received the access codes, the woman said she had a bad feeling about the situation as the owner had her ID, knew she was arriving late and would have access to the doors.

"Immediately, I feel weirded out. So I booked another place (a hotel this time, and at twice the price now) and asked the platform to process a refund on this place (even though at this point its too late to have a free refund)," she said.

"But I'm so shook. And angry. Like sure, maybe he's just a "nice" guy. But why would he do that? Like now I have to make a decision about my safety. Now I have to decide if I'm overreacting or not."

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'Not Overreacting'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments as social media users assured the woman she wasn't overreacting, adding that trusting her gut was the right approach.

"Not overreacting. Even if harmless, it's unprofessional and unnecessary," said one user, while another added: "I would do the same thing. Better to be safe than sorry. That dude sounds like a weirdo."

A third commented: "Trust. Your. Gut. Better to be a little inconvenienced and paranoid than to become a victim when you had a bad feeling."

A fourth said: "I just want to say that I would react in exactly the same way. Anyone who claims that's an overreaction has probably never had a man make them afraid for their safety. At the very least, he's being very unprofessional, and what's to say he'll behave better once you've arrived? You 100 per cent made the right decision, even if it cost you money."