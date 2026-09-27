Woman Flaunts Gold, Cash On Internet, Burglars Leave Her Rs 1 Crore Poorer

A Kanniyakumari-based influencer, known for flaunting gold, diamond jewellery and cash on social media, has lost valuables worth nearly Rs 1 crore in a burglary at Nagercoil, police said on Saturday.

Madhumita, an influencer with over 4.5 lakh followers on social media, is known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle through her reels and photos. She regularly posts images and videos showing off wads of cash and her gold jewellery.

Now, police are examining those very social-media posts and reels of the influencer as part of the probe to ascertain if something gave her location away to the burglars.

Around 120 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery, along with Rs 50,000 in cash, were found missing from Madhumita's family home, police said.

The family had gone out for shopping on Thursday. Seizing the opportunity, burglars entered their VIP Garden house in Nagercoil and took cash and valuables worth around Rs 1 crore.

The family discovered the burglary after returning home when they found the locker open and valuables missing.

In one of her old reels, Madhumita says she knows how to protect her valuable belongings. However, thieves still entered her house and proved her wrong.

What was once flaunted to thousands of followers may now be helping police in the investigation.

Police are now examining whether the influencer's social-media activity may have helped burglars track the family's movements, including posts and reels showing the jewellery, cash and even videos of cash being showered on a child.

Five special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.