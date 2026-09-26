Komal Rani Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja Amid Affair Rumours With Govinda: "Stop Using My Name To Serve Your Agenda"

Komal Rani Swarnkar has reacted to the ongoing speculation surrounding her rumoured relationship with Govinda. Her response comes amid recent remarks made by the actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, against her. Komal dismissed the allegations that she was responsible for Govinda and Sunita's marital problems.

On her Instagram Story, Komal wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. [The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone.] Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."

The actor further questioned why a woman would choose to put her pain on public display instead of trying to heal from it. "She seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or is it a carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death," she added.

Komal continued, "I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy."

Komal urged Sunita not to use her name to push what she described as an "agenda". She concluded by saying, "May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

Rumours linking Govinda to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar started earlier this year after they were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Since then, the couple has made several public appearances together, including a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Also Read | "Hum Famous Ho Rahe Hai Toh Aapko Kya Taqleef Hain?": Govinda On Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani