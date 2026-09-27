Kashmera Shah Reacts After Komal Rani's Remarks On Sunita Ahuja And Govinda's Marriage

Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda's marriage. Her reaction came a day after Komal Rani Swarnkar dismissed allegations that she was responsible for problems between Govinda and Sunita.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmera spoke about the boundaries she has maintained between her professional and personal life throughout her three-decade-long career.

"Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not "one co-star" of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details," Kashmera wrote.

She went on to say that she considers herself a strong woman and comes from a family of strong women. Kashmera also said that women who protect their families are often described as "rude", "obnoxious", "dominating", "focused" and "selfish", but claimed that this was the first time she had seen such women being called "murderers".

"I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called "murderers"," she added.

Kashmera then extended her support to Sunita, saying she would stand by her. "So if every mother,wife,sister,aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the "one man" that they love, be it the father, the husband,the brother, and the dog then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you," she wrote.

What Did Komal Rani Swarnkar Say?

Kashmera's post came a day after Komal reacted to the speculation surrounding her rumoured relationship with Govinda. The rumours began earlier this year after Govinda and his Roopa co-star were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Since then, the two have made several public appearances, including a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.

In an Instagram Story, Komal accused Sunita of trying to harm her husband for years and said that she could not be considered a "homebreaker" in an already troubled marriage.

"Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. [The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone.] Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear," Komal wrote.

She also questioned why someone would choose to make their personal pain public instead of trying to deal with it privately. Komal alleged that Sunita had been mentally harassing Govinda, stopping him from working, making him stay at home, and isolating him.

"She seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or is it a carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death," she added.

Komal further questioned whether a "good and devoted wife" could treat her husband in such a manner. She also suggested that some women could be deliberately using public sympathy to achieve what they could not behind closed doors.

"I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy," she said.

Komal also urged Sunita not to use her name to promote what she described as an "agenda". She ended her post with: "May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987. The couple has two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

ALSO READ: 'Stop Glorifying Homebreakers': Kashmera Shah's Subtle Dig At Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani Swarnkar