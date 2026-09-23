'Stop Glorifying Homebreakers': Kashmera Shah's Subtle Dig At Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani Swarnkar

Kashmera Shah has seemingly taken a dig at Govinda and his rumoured relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar after the actor was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday.

Govinda visited the popular Ganesh pandal with Komal. His visit came hours after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, was seen arriving at the pandal by herself. Sunita offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacted with people during her visit.

Following Govinda and Komal's appearance, Kashmera, who is married to Krushna Abhishek, shared a note on Instagram. Without naming anyone, she appeared to react to the attention surrounding the actor's visit with his rumoured girlfriend.

"I can't believe that people are glamorizing and posting about 'a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolizing men that leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness #kashmerashah #family #cheating #marriage #wife," she wrote.

Kashmera's post comes amid increased attention around Govinda and Komal's public appearances together. While reports have linked the two, neither has publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

When Kashmera Came Out In Support Of Sunita Ahuja

Back in August, Kashmera spoke to paps and said, “Woh meri family hai aur main apni family ko protect karungi. Main apni family ki auraton ke saath khadi hoon. Agar likhna hai, samajhna hai, toh yeh samjho ki main Sunita ke saath khadi hoon. Aaj tak unhone kabhi awaaz uthayi hai? Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai voh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na toh hoga kuch galat. (That is my family, and I will protect them.) I stand with the women in my family. If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Ssunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong.)"

Govinda's Affair Rumours

Rumours about Govinda and Komal's relationship status have been doing the rounds for some time, particularly after their joint public appearances. Speculation picked up further earlier this year when the two were photographed together at Mumbai airport.

The topic resurfaced in August when Sunita Ahuja discussed Govinda and Komal during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. The star wife claimed that the two were planning to get married.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, however, dismissed the claim and maintained that there was no possibility of a second marriage as the actor continues to be married to Sunita.

He and Komal Rani Swarnkar will be seen together in an upcoming film titled Roopa.

Also Read | Govinda Addresses Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Claims, Asks Fans For Their Support