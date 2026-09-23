Govinda Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani, Wife Sunita Visits Alone

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations saw Govinda make a visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday. What drew attention was the actor's decision to visit without his family. Instead, he was seen offering prayers alongside his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Govinda's appearance with Komal comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life.

The video showed Govinda dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal Rani was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. Upon noticing the paparazzi, the actor greeted them with a chant of “Ganpati Bappa Morya." Komal waved to the photographers.

The duo's visit came hours after Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja arrived at the pandal by herself to seek blessings. The star wife was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacting with those around her during the visit.

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's relationship status have been doing the rounds for some time, particularly after their joint public appearances. Speculation picked up further earlier this year when the two were photographed together at Mumbai airport.

The topic resurfaced in August when Sunita Ahuja discussed Govinda and Komal during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. The star wife claimed that the two were planning to get married.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, however, dismissed the claim and maintained that there was no possibility of a second marriage as the actor continues to be married to Sunita.

Govinda was also spotted with his children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja, during Ganpati celebrations.

He and Komal Rani Swarnkar will be seen together in an upcoming film, titled Roopa. The movie marks Govinda's return to the big screen after a prolonged absence, with the actor also taking on production duties. Komal Rani has been announced as the female lead. There have also been reports of the pair working together on another project, Duniyadari, though further details about the film are yet to be officially confirmed.

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