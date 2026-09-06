Govinda Addresses Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Claims, Asks Fans For Their Support

Govinda has finally spoken amid the ongoing talk around his marriage to Sunita Ahuja and her past comments about his alleged affairs. The actor, however, chose not to get into the details of the controversy during his latest public appearance. Instead, while attending the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event, he spoke about the things being discussed about him and asked his fans to continue supporting him.

Govinda appeared to hint at the recent controversy without directly mentioning Sunita or addressing any particular claim. His comments came as his personal life has once again become a topic of discussion following a series of statements made by his wife.

“Bhot si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main prarthana karta hoon ki wo clean up ho aur Govinda usko clear up kar paye," he said.

The actor then made it clear that he was looking towards his fans for support at this point in his life and career.

“Aaplog ka sahyog chahiye, sath chahiye," he added.

Govinda also used the event to talk about his return to films. The actor confirmed that Roopa and Duniyadari are among his upcoming projects. He ended his address with another appeal to his fans.

“Govinda aage nikal paye aisi prarthana kijiye," he said.

Sunita Ahuja's Comments On Govinda's Alleged Affairs

Sunita's comments about Govinda's alleged relationships have been discussed publicly for some time. The subject gained attention again in 2025 when she spoke about rumours linking the actor to a Marathi actress.

In June 2026, Sunita spoke about her marriage during her appearance on Lock Upp. She claimed that Govinda had “countless flings over the years" and asked, “Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn't it?"

However, Sunita later spoke about her relationship with Govinda in a different interview. She said that she still loved and trusted him despite the issues that had been discussed publicly.

“Woh 50 jagah bhi jaaye mujhe pata hai woh mere paas hi aayega," she said.

Govinda And Sunita's Recent Disagreement

The couple was also in the news recently after Sunita commented on the appearance of Komal Rani Swarnkar, who stars alongside Govinda in Roopa. Govinda later reacted to her remarks and asked her to “stay within your limits." He also accused Sunita of trying to damage his reputation and affect his comeback film.