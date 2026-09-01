'My Mother And Grandmother Are From Nepal': Sunita Ahuja Appeals For Help Amid Devastating Floods

Sunita Ahuja has opened up about the devastating floods in Nepal and expressed her desire to contribute towards relief efforts in the country.

Govinda's wife said she is trying to find someone who can ensure that her donation reaches the people who need it the most.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sunita said, "I am trying to connect with someone who can ensure that my donation reaches the right people. I would like to donate as much as I can because they are very close to me and Nepal is my matrabhoomi."

Sunita also spoke about her personal connection with Nepal. While she was not born in the country, her mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu.

"It is heartbreaking to see such devastating floods hit Nepal. I wasn't born there, but my mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu. I visit Nepal every year with my daughter for New Year. On January 1, we make it a point to visit the Pashupatinath temple and begin the year with His blessings."

With the situation worsening, Sunita also appealed to members of the film industry to come forward and support those affected by the disaster.

"I request everyone in the industry to come forward and contribute towards helping the people of Nepal," she added.

The floods and landslides have caused widespread destruction across Nepal, with the death toll from the disaster in Nepal and China crossing 1,000 on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Nepal's disaster agency said that 987 deaths had been recorded in the country, while 3,916 people were still missing, including 583 foreigners.

The scale of the destruction has also left thousands of people stranded in affected areas. According to Nepalese authorities, at least 11,814 people have been rescued so far. Rescue teams have been using helicopters and other aircraft to reach communities that have been cut off after roads and bridges were destroyed by floods and landslides.

The disaster began on August 26 following a chain of events high in the Himalayas. A glacial collapse sent huge amounts of rock, ice and meltwater into the valleys below, triggering powerful floods downstream and causing extensive damage.

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