'<i>Dhurandhar</i> Meets <i>Toxic</i>': Aditya Dhar Backs Yash's Film, Fans Call For A Collaboration

Aditya Dhar has shown his support for Yash amid the mixed response to the actor's latest release, Toxic. The Dhurandhar director took to his Instagram Stories and shared a poster of Yash from the film.

He kept his message short, writing, "Yash" along with a red heart emoji.

Toxic was released on August 26 and received mostly negative reviews from audiences and critics. Despite the response, the film has continued its run at the box office and has collected Rs 227.06 crore net in India so far.

Aditya Dhar's Instagram Story soon caught the attention of Yash's fans and went viral on X.

Many fans praised the filmmaker for showing his support for the actor at a time when Toxic has been facing criticism.

One user wrote, "This is what you call AURA. Aditya Dhar appreciating TOXIC and Yash Boss what a beautiful moment! When filmmakers recognise the vision and madness behind a film, it hits different."

Another fan wrote, "This one story says a lot, not sure about what is coming!!!"

A third user pointed out that Aditya Dhar could be among the first Bollywood filmmakers to publicly show support for Yash amid the backlash.

The user wrote, "Aditya Dhar expressed his support to @TheNameIsYash on his insta story. Probably the first person from Bollywood coming in support when things aren't in favour of Yash."

Another fan shared their excitement, writing, "Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar himself watched and appreciated our man @TheNameIsYash!"

The Instagram Story also led to speculation about a possible collaboration between the two.

One fan wrote, "Dhurandhar Meets Toxic. Aditya Dhar Insta Story. Please Collab for a Massive Project, I kindly Request."

Another post read, "When one filmmaker recognises another's vision. While Bollywood stayed silent on Yash's #Toxic facing backlash, #Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar broke the silence - dropping a story with Toxic's poster and just one word: 'Yash'. Fans are now buzzing: could a #Yash x #AdityaDhar collab be next? If it happens, this duo could set the box office on fire."

While there has been no confirmation of a collaboration between Yash and Aditya Dhar, the filmmaker's post has certainly fuelled speculation among fans.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash's Film Doesn't Crash On First Monday, Mints Rs 221.55 Crore In India