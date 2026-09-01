"Pathetic": Niti Taylor Draws Flak For Saying Women Want 'Dominating, Harsh' Men

Niti Taylor has found herself at the centre of controversy after her recent remarks about women being drawn to “dominating” and “harsh” men sparked criticism online. While discussing relationship dynamics and women's preferences, the actor claimed that women tend to prefer men who are more dominating. Her comments were perceived by some as romanticising unhealthy or abusive behaviour.

In an interview with Galatta India, Niti was asked about the enduring popularity of her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and her on-screen pairing with Parth Samthaan. While Niti played Nandini, a naive and introverted girl, Parth was seen as Manik, a confident, aggressive and outspoken character.

Speaking about the appeal of their on-screen chemistry, Niti said that Nandini's character resonates with almost every girl. She also expressed the view that women may often find themselves attracted to men who display a more dominant and tough personality.

"Every girl is a Nandini. A girl doesn't want a sweet guy; they always want someone who is a bit dominating, a bit harsh. They all like 'bad boys' because we like it when they shout a little or take charge, when they show their love in a somewhat crazy way. I mean, what would we even do with someone who is just sweet, right?" she said.

Niti Taylor's remarks sparked criticism on social media, with several users accusing the actress of glorifying aggression and controlling behaviour in romantic relationships. One user wrote, "Pathetic. She is Pathetic."

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Another added, "I just want to just say.. bhen thodi aur badi ho ha fir pata chalega unless she's a sadist. What a weirdo."

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Someone else commented, "No girl, please. No, chiiii"

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"She needs to phrase her words correctly but apart from that find this nothing wrong. Everyone has their own choice, some like little older ,mature and protective guys and some like their own age and sweet guys. And yes it doesn't automatically translate to abusive men," read a comment.

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A user wrote, "For all the young, impressionable minds watching this - please don't fall for this romanticism - being in a toxic relationship has far reaching consequences on your physical and mental health that last several years if not a lifetime."

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On the work front, Niti Taylor was last seen in the Prime Video reality show Alliance.