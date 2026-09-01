After Badshah Divorce Announcement, Isha Rikhi's 'Fear And Silence' Post Disappears From Instagram

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announced their divorce on August 31, months after confirming their marriage. Both Badshah and Isha took to their respective social media accounts to share the news. Amid this, an old post in which Isha appeared to hint at troubles in her marriage seems to have been deleted. In the post, Isha Rikhi spoke about living in fear, choosing silence as a way to cope, and finally finding the courage to speak up. "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote. She went on to say that her silence should never have been mistaken for acceptance. "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read. Announcing the divorce yesterday, Badshah wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time." "This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship." News of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding first became public in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photographs on Instagram that appeared to reveal the couple's wedding. According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met at a mutual friend's party. The two gradually grew close, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after separating from his first wife.



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