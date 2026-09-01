Boney Kapoor Reveals Salman Khan Suggested Katrina Kaif's Name For <i>Wanted</i>

It's always interesting to discover stories behind films that went on to become massive hits among fans and at the ticket window. Salman Khan's Wanted was certainly one of them. Apart from being a major box-office success, the film also marked the beginning of Salman's hugely successful phase as a mass-action star. But here's a little-known fact that you may not know! Producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that Salman initially suggested Katrina Kaif's name for the role of his leading lady in the film.

Wanted was the Hindi remake of Puri Jagannadh's 2006 Telugu blockbuster Pokiri. Boney felt Salman would be the perfect fit for the role of Radhe, also known as Rajveer Shekhavat.

During an interview with Rediff, Boney stated that he tried to get Salman to watch the original film. “I wanted him to see the film and had arranged two preview shows, but because of his hectic schedule, Salman couldn't make it.

“I was worried that the Tamil remake would release, and if it was as big a hit as the original, another Bollywood actor or producer would evince an interest in the Hindi remake rights, and like with Ghajini, I would lose out on Pokiri too,” Boney added.

Salman eventually watched Pokiri and gave his nod to Wanted. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva.

Boney further mentioned, “Salman suggested Katrina Kaif's name for the role of the heroine in Wanted, the Hindi remake of Pokiri. But since the character is initially ambivalent about her feelings for Radhe, I reasoned that it would be better if we cast an actress who had never been paired with him before.”

They considered several names, including Genelia D'Souza, before settling on Ayesha Takia.

“Many say Wanted was Salman's comeback film,” Boney said.

As a film producer, Boney Kapoor has backed multiple iconic Bollywood films such as Mr India, Judaai, No Entry and Mom.

Some of Salman Khan's most iconic works include Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tere Naam, Andaz Apna Apna, Dabangg, and others.