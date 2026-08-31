<i>'Tumcha Mulga'</i> Badshah Makes His Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With <i>Chimna</i>

Popular Indian rapper, singer and music producer Badshah, known for his Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bollywood party anthems, has expanded his artistic repertoire with his first-ever Marathi song, Chimna. The peppy number also features singer Divya Kumar and acclaimed Marathi folk icon Nagesh Marwekar.

Already going viral for its catchy hookline, Ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla' (A sparrow chirped, my beloved woke up, the sun has risen), the song celebrates culture and community while bridging generations by reimagining traditional Marathi folk textures in a fresh, contemporary global soundscape.

What makes the song even more authentic is its music video, which was shot entirely on location in the heart of Maharashtra, Kolhapur. Capturing the vivid pulse of everyday local life, the video takes viewers through bustling wedding processions, street-side scenes featuring daily-wage workers and the gritty spectacle of mud wrestlers training at a traditional akhada.

Matching the vibrant mood of the song, Marathi actor Neha Khan joins in the celebratory spirit with an exotic appearance.

Interestingly, the song brings together diverse musical voices, with Bollywood playback singer Divya joining acclaimed Marathi folk artist Nagesh to retain the track's authentic cultural essence. Backed by a dynamic ensemble and helmed by hitmaker Hiten, the collaboration seamlessly blends raw, indigenous folk sounds with Badshah's trademark commercial energy, giving the track a contemporary, stadium-ready appeal.

Badshah's contribution to the track stays true to its local flavour, with verses such as “Dance kar rahi dekho maushi maushi / nacho jab tak subah chidiya bole” adding a distinctly Marathi touch. The rapper makes his mark on the space with a spirited sign-off, addressing his local audience with “Tumcha mulga Badshah” (It's your boy, Badshah).

Chimna showcases Badshah's versatility as an artiste and his growing interest in exploring regional sounds.

Badshah began his music career in 2006 as part of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer, alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. He went on to carve a niche for himself with his rap-infused party anthems and chart-topping hits, including DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool and Jugnu. His Bollywood repertoire is equally popular, with tracks such as Kar Gayi Chull, Garmi and Proper Patola further cementing his place in the Indian commercial music scene.