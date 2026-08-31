'Deeply Disturbing': <i>Arjun Reddy</i> Star Shalini Pandey Reacts To Her Fake AI-Generated Video

Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey has spoken out against an allegedly morphed video featuring her. The clip, which appears to show her topless, has been dismissed by Shalini as fake and AI-generated. The actor expressed concern over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create misleading content and circulate it on social media.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Shalini wrote, "I want to address a fake, Al-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women."

She added, "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!"

Shalini's statement comes at a time when concerns over AI-generated and digitally manipulated content are growing. Such technology can be used to fabricate footage. This has raised concerns surrounding consent, privacy and the potential misuse of a person's likeness.

Shalini Pandey made her acting debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She later worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, appearing in films such as Mahanati (2018), 118 (2019), 100% Kadhal (2019), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and Maharaj (2024). Shalini was last seen in Rahu Ketu alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Chunky Panday.