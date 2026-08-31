Punjab BJP Deletes AI Video Showing Bhagwant Mann Being Slapped

The Punjab BJP on Monday deleted an AI-generated video showing the state's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being slapped, after the post triggered a political controversy and drew criticism.

The video had initially been shared by the BJP's official Punjab social media handle, depicting an AI-generated scenario in which Mann was allegedly slapped.

The controversy comes amid an increasingly bitter political battle in Punjab, with the BJP stepping up its attacks on the AAP government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon sought to distance himself from the controversial video, saying he had not seen it. "It is not that we want to insult the chief minister. I have great respect for him. If there is any such video, I condemn it," Dhillon said.

Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi criticised the use of AI-generated videos, saying political opponents should maintain decorum.

"Those who are making and uploading such AI videos are wrong. We will oppose this and everyone should remain within limits," Channi said.

At the same time, Channi took a swipe at the Mann government over the handling of videos that emerge during political controversies. He said that if a genuine video surfaces and is sent to a laboratory only to later declare it fake, he would oppose that as well.