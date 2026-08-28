120% Pay Raise For Punjab Teachers: Bhagwant Mann's Big Pre-Election Move

In what is being seen as a big pre-election move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday approved a 120% pay hike for Adarsh Schools teachers.The monthly salary of these teachers will now rise from around Rs 10,000 to over Rs 22,000. Officials said around 1,100 teachers will benefit from the decision.According to an official release, the move reflects the state government's commitment to ensure that those shaping Punjab's future get fair pay, dignity and due recognition.

Mann said his government will continue to safeguard the interests of teachers because strengthening the education system and securing the future of every student begins with empowering the teachers who build it.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the teachers, Mann said successive governments neglected the teaching community despite their pivotal role in shaping the future of Punjab.

"Teachers are the backbone of our education system. For nearly two decades, these teachers have served with dedication despite receiving a meagre salary. Our government has decided to correct this long-standing injustice by increasing their salaries by more than 120 percent," he said.

The CM said teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern, providing them with improved service conditions.

More than 15,000 students are currently studying in these CBSE-affiliated Adarsh Schools, and the state government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of both students and teachers, he said.

"When teachers feel secure and respected, students receive better education. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of teachers so that the future of every child studying in these schools remains secure," he added.

Mann said every genuine demand of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under previous governments.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. We have accepted the legitimate demands of these teachers and will continue ensuring they can discharge their responsibilities in a smooth and hassle-free manner," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)