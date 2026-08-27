Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released, Check Details

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, has announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026. The allotment has been released separately for government and management quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can access the allotment PDFs through the official counselling portal, tnmedicalselection.net.

Those who have been allotted a seat will have to log in to download their allotment letter, which will be available until September 5, 2026. Candidates should retain a copy of the letter for further admission formalities and document verification.

Direct Link:

Government Quota

Management Quota

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment List

DMER Chennai has published the Round 1 allotment details for government and management quota seats. Candidates can visit the official counselling website and access the relevant PDF according to their quota and course.

The allotment list contains key information that candidates can use to verify their selection, including:

Serial number

General rank

Application number

Candidate's name

Community

Total marks

Allotted college

Category

Candidates who have secured a seat must subsequently download their allotment letter through the candidate login portal.

How To Download TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Allotment Letter?

Candidates can download the Round 1 allotment letter by following these steps:

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on the Login option.

Enter the required login credentials and submit.

Go to the candidate dashboard.

Click on the link provided for the allotment letter.

Check the details mentioned in the letter and download it.

Take a printout or keep a hard copy for admission and document verification.

The allotment letter can be downloaded online until September 5, 2026. Candidates are advised to preserve the document for the subsequent stages of the admission process.