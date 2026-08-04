Tamil Nadu Clarifies NEET UG Counselling 2026: No Change In Existing Admission Rules

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 process will continue under the existing admission rules. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has clarified this in the official notice. The announcement comes after the MCC introduced several new features for NEET UG 2026 All India Quota counselling. The Selection Committee stated that there will be no changes to the Tamil Nadu state counselling process. Admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota will be carried out according to the current prospectus and government guidelines. MCC announced updates such as the Freeze and Float options, online document verification, and digital seat resignation for AIQ counselling. Tamil Nadu authorities explained that these new MCC guidelines are applicable to All India Quota admission. This will not change the counselling procedure of the state. Officials also assured candidates that if any policy changes are introduced in future academic sessions, they will be announced well in advance. Many features introduced by MCC are already part of the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 system, as per the Selection Committee. Candidates upload their certificates during the application process, and the documents are verified centrally by the authorities. Original documents are checked only when students report to the allotted college after seat allotment. Candidates who wish to surrender or resign from an allotted seat must complete the process through the official online counselling portal. Offline resignation requests are not accepted. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for important dates, seat allotment updates, and further announcements.