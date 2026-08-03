Indian Entrepreneur Quit Rs 1 Crore US Job To Start Over In Chennai. 6 Years Later, He Reached His Goal

A growing number of professionals settled in the US are now choosing to leave high-paying jobs and return home in search of family, entrepreneurship and a different quality of life. Immigration experts say return migration has picked up in recent years, driven by stronger opportunities in India's startup ecosystem, remote work, tighter visa rules and a desire to be closer to family. Adding to that conversation is Chennai entrepreneur Vivek Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of Qubit Fitness, who recently recounted how he gave up a Rs 1 crore-a-year job in the United States, moved back to India with his family, and started his business with just Rs 90,000 in savings.

"It wasn't a random move. I wanted to be closer to family. To build something that mattered - not just earn more," he wrote.

In an Instagram post reflecting on his six-year journey, Thiruvengadam said the decision defied conventional logic but ultimately helped him build the life and business he had envisioned. After spending 14 years in the US, Thiruvengadam and his wife decided to move back to Chennai with their 11-month-old daughter. He said the move was motivated by a desire to be closer to family and create something meaningful, rather than continue pursuing a higher-paying career abroad.

In January 2021, he launched Qubit Fitness without an office, investors or even a team. Armed with only a laptop, his time and Rs 90,000 in savings, he began building the business from the ground up.

The early days were challenging. By the end of the first year, the company had generated Rs 20 lakh in revenue - just a fraction of what he had previously earned annually in the US. Despite the financial setback, he said the experience strengthened his confidence that he was on the right path.

"6 years ago, I took a leap that made no sense in the paper but made perfect sense in my heart. Sometimes, belief is your only business plan," he wrote in the caption of the video.

See the post here:

Over the following years, the business steadily expanded, adding more clients, improving its systems and increasing its impact. Six years after making the move back to India, Thiruvengadam said he has finally reached the financial milestone he had once set for himself.

Reflecting on the journey, he said entrepreneurship taught him that consistency outweighs talent, patience delivers long-term rewards, and earning money through purposeful work feels fundamentally different. He also thanked his family, clients and early supporters, saying their trust and encouragement played a key role in helping him build the company.

Reacting to his journey, one user wrote, "There is a goodness within. It shines through. That is at the core of your success."

Another commented, "I love your brand and your POV. You are filling a big gap. Keep inspiring, and good luck to you and your beautiful family." A third user added, "Congratulations vivek. I did the same and am happy. Good move brother. Nothing like staying close to family."