Bengaluru Techie Returns To India, Shares Harsh Reality Of US Job Market: "Spent Months Applying..."

Many Indians move to the US hoping to build a better future, but the journey doesn't always go as planned. A Bengaluru-based software engineer has shared how he was forced to return to India after failing to land a job in the US. After completing a Master's degree in Computer Science in the US, Mohith R. Gowda had hoped to launch his career there. Instead, a difficult job market and repeated rejections meant he had to pack his bags and return to Bengaluru – something he never expected.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Gowda reflected on how the chapter ended very differently from what he had envisioned.

He said he had invested years of hard work, sleepless nights and personal sacrifices believing they would eventually lead to a career in the US. But despite applying for hundreds of roles, preparing extensively for interviews and completing numerous coding assessments, he couldn't secure a job before his visa timeline forced him to return home.

Gowda admitted that coming back to Bengaluru was one of the toughest decisions he has ever made. "The journey has also been financially challenging. Watching my savings disappear while continuing the job search has been one of the hardest experiences of my life. There have been moments when I questioned myself, but I refuse to let this chapter define my future," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Despite moments of self-doubt, he said he was determined not to let this setback define his future.

Read the post here:

Rather than giving up, Gowda said he is now focusing on finding opportunities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, data science and software engineering. He appealed to recruiters and professionals to reach out if they knew of suitable openings, adding that a single opportunity could change everything.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I hope it's just around the corner," he concluded the post.

His post quickly gained traction online, with many users praising his honesty, resilience and determination. Several people offered words of encouragement, while others shared job leads and referrals, hoping to help him begin the next chapter of his career. One user wrote, "All the best!! Good luck for everything."

Another commented, "Why aspire for a job in US. Our Country has plenty of opportunities. One can start his own company like what I did. Now we are into the 50th year of existence."