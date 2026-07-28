Recruiter "Instantly" Rejects Candidate Over Salary Question, Viral Post Sparks Debate

A job seeker recently shared their frustrating experience with a small company, which apparently rejected them over a simple salary-related question. Taking to Reddit, the candidate revealed the recruiter reached out offering a package of Rs 2 Lakhs Per Annum. The candidate then asked a basic question: "What will be [the] in-hand salary?" Instead of providing a salary breakdown, the recruiter rejected the applicant, replying: "If only salary is the concern, then we believe our company may not be the right fit for you. Thanks and all the best with your search..."

Stunned by the reaction, the job seeker pointed out that salary is a primary reason people work. "People do jobs to earn money," the candidate replied, adding that such an attitude toward potential employees speaks volumes about the company culture.

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The candidate shared the chat screenshot online, without revealing the name of the company. The applicant also asked fellow job seekers if it was wrong to seek clarity on compensation.

"Was I wrong simply for asking clarity over salary? They rejected me instantly," the candidate asked. "As it is, the job market is so bad. Then you get rejected for such small things without even getting an opportunity to interview."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post quickly resonated with internet users, many of whom criticised the company's unreasonable expectations and praised the candidate for standing up for basic transparency.

"You dodged a bullet. Any company that reacts in this manner on being asked the salary is a huge red flag," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Well said with the confidence. They are not doing any favour," another user added.

"Ignore and move on... if a company gets triggered by asking about salary, then good riddance!" a third user added.