'It Felt Satisfying': Candidate Turns Down Job Offer From Indian MNC, Tells Recruiter They Are 'Backlisted'

During the hiring process, recruiters usually hold all the cards, often blacklisting candidates over past performance or a gap in their resume. Despite not liking the dynamic, most job seekers just grin and get on with the process. One candidate, however, recently flipped the script when a recruiter reached out for a job offer. In a now-viral social media post, the candidate shared how they "blacklisted" an organisation and told the recruiter directly during a call, describing the experience as 'satisfying'.

"Got a call from a recruiter, stating there's an opportunity and that my CV matches exactly with the requirements listed in the job description. I calmly told them that I have blacklisted their organisation and hence will not be applying," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"She misheard me and asked me why I was blacklisted. I laughed out loud in her face for a couple of seconds, paused and repeated, " I said I have Blacklisted your organisation. I have no interest in working with such an organisation, please don't reach out again," and hung up the call."

The candidate explained that it was an Indian multinational company where they had previously worked as a consultant, adding that the work culture was not great, which prompted the reaction.

"I know it was meaningless and probably kiddish as well. But it really made me feel good. Turning down an organisation and calling it a blacklisted company in the recruiter's face felt amazing. If they go further and send me the apply invite on email, I'm gonna write a scathing email that will make the CEO cry."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users said it is a good practice to follow for job applicants, especially when companies keep up with their toxic work cultures.

"I did this to a TCS recruiter even though I haven't worked there. Bro said TCS is the best company in India and you are rejecting us," said one user, while another added: "

A third commented: "It's good to have a list of companies or sectors that people should blacklist. Why should companies have the right to blacklist people when they can happily continue being bad workplaces or keep up with a bullying culture?"