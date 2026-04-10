India Successfully Demonstrates 1,000-Kilometre Quantum Communication Network Using Homegrown Technology

In a groundbreaking achievement, India has successfully demonstrated a 1,000-kilometre quantum communication network in less than two years under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), significantly outpacing the original eight-year, 2,000-km target. Developed using indigenous technology from QNu Labs, a startup nurtured by the mission, this deployment ranks among the longest quantum key distribution (QKD) systems worldwide, strengthening India's quantum-safe security infrastructure.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) Dr Abhay Karandikar described the achievement as a “landmark advancement,” noting that it surpasses early-stage expectations and puts India on track to achieve its target of a 2,000-km quantum communication network.

The development is expected to strengthen India's secure communication capabilities across defence, financial systems and critical infrastructure. Additionally, the technology is designed to work across challenging terrains, including underwater and underground networks, expanding its potential civilian and strategic applications.

Buoyed by the success, the government has expanded startup support under the mission, adding nine new ventures, taking the total number of supported startups to 17.

"The newly supported startups are working on areas ranging from quantum biosensors for disease detection and photon sensing technologies to quantum positioning systems, atomic memory and precision electronic systems," read the statement.

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Benefits Of Quantum Communication

Unbreakable encryption makes it a dual-use technology with applications in securing data in strategic sectors such as defence, finance, and telecommunications.

Protecting national security-related communications.

Free-space QKD eliminates the need to lay optical fibres, making it less expensive.

Can be deployed in challenging terrains and dense urban environments.

The latest development comes in the backdrop of DRDO scientists last year successfully demonstrating quantum entanglement-based free-space secure communication over a distance of more than one kilometre via an optical link.

The experiment achieved a secure key rate of 240 bits per second with a low error rate. This was not just a simulation; it was done in real-world conditions, showcasing the practical viability of quantum communication alongside traditional data transmission.

In April 2023, the Indian government approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) with a budget of Rs 6,003.65 crore for 2023-2031 to accelerate quantum technology-led economic growth and nurture the ecosystem in the country.