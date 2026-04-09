US-Based NRI Couple To Return To India After Oracle Layoffs As 60-Day Deadline Looms

An NRI couple living in the US said they were planning to return to India after both of them were laid off by their respective companies. While the woman was laid off in October last year, the man was sacked in the recent Oracle firings that impacted 30,000 globally. The woman sought the internet's advice on what to expect during this transition period, especially with the 60-day deadline to leave the US fast approaching.

"My spouse was recently impacted by the company-wide layoffs at Oracle USA. His 60-day grace period starts on 11th April 2026. No PERM, no I-140, so he can't renew his H1B," the wife stated in a Reddit post.

"I got laid off in October 2025, and have been out of a job ever since, and was awaiting my H4 visa. With advice from our legal counsel, and with no time left for anything to happen, we've made the difficult yet wise decision to return to India."

The couple said they were eyeing a July return to the country to rebuild their lives after their American dream could not materialise.

"We've now switched gears to take steps to rebuild our lives in India. How have people charted their timeline professionally to land a job around the time they returned to India? How long does it take to land a job once we return? Any advice, tips and experiences from people who've been on a similar boat would be appreciated."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that the job situation in India was not as bad as the US and that they might find their feet sooner rather than later.

"Job scene is not bad here if you have the right skills. As someone else said, take time to process and prepare," said one user, while another added: "Welcome back! The motherland always welcome you! Make India great again!"

A third commented: "I got laid off at Amazon around the end of 2024 and had to return. I returned within the 60-day grace period. Start submitting your resume. If you have an Indian cell number, reflect that in the resume, so that recruiters get serious. The job market here is not good, but better than the US."

A fourth said: "Just give yourself space and time to relax a bit, as otherwise the whole situation will drive you both crazy. Now that you have accepted the inevitable, work on the logistics of shifting."

Just days after firing the employees, Oracle appointed Hilary Maxson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a massive $29.7 million pay package. Maxson steps in with a $950,000 (Rs 8.8 crore) salary and a $2.5 million (Rs 23.2 crore) bonus potential. Her deal is further sweetened by a $26 million (Rs 241.7 crore) equity grant, where 80 per cent is time-based ($20.8 million) and 20 per cent performance-based ($5.2 million).