Iran's Approval, 15 Ships A Day: Strait Of Hormuz Opening Comes With Caveats

As the fragile truce holds in the Middle East between the US and Iran. Tehran has made clear it comes with conditions, and that shipping through Hormuz will take a long time to return to the way things were before the war.

15 Ships A Day, IRGC Approval Required

Under the ceasefire terms, Iran will allow no more than 15 vessels per day to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source told Russian news agency TASS ahead of talks in Islamabad. Each passage will require Iran's approval and compliance with a specific protocol.

"Under the current ceasefire, fewer than 15 ships per day are permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This movement is strictly contingent upon Iran's approval and the enforcement of a specific protocol. This new regulatory framework, operating under the supervision of the IRGC, has been officially communicated to regional parties. There will be no return to the pre-war status quo," the source said.

The Strait handles roughly a fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil trade.

Frozen Assets Must Be Released Within Two Weeks

Iran has added a financial condition to the ceasefire as well. Tehran is demanding that its blocked overseas assets be unfrozen before the two-week period is up. "The unfreezing of Iran's blocked assets is a critical executive guarantee that must be realised within this two-week timeframe," the source told TASS.

Tehran is also insisting that the end of the war be formally recognised through a United Nations Security Council resolution on its own terms, and has warned of consequences if that does not happen.

"If the termination of the war is not codified into a UN Security Council resolution based on our stipulated terms, we are fully prepared to resume combat against the US and the Zionist regime - just as we have over the past 40 days, and with even greater intensity," the source said.

No US Troop Increases

Iran has also demanded that Washington not increase its military presence in the region during the two-week ceasefire. "Regarding uranium enrichment - we remain committed strictly to the text of the exchanged agreement and are actively holding to it," the source said.

How The Ceasefire Was Reached

Hours before his self-imposed 'civilisation-ending' deadline, President Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on 7 April, describing Iran's ten-point proposals as a "working basis" for negotiations and citing Tehran's readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides are due to hold talks in Islamabad on 10 April.

Lebanon: The Gap In The Agreement

The fragile truce is already under pressure over Lebanon. Iran has insisted that any deal must include Lebanon, but the US and Israel maintain that Lebanon was never part of the ceasefire agreement. Israel has continued striking Lebanon since the truce was announced.

Tehran has warned it will close the Strait of Hormuz if Israel does not halt its attacks on Lebanon. Iran also fired missiles at Israel and other Gulf nations, citing Israeli attacks.