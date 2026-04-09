US-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Rs 17 Lakh Crore Rally. These 7 Sectors To Ride Next Surge

Stock Market Investment: A two-week "double-sided" ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump between the US and Iran, and Tehran's assurance that vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, has changed the market mood. The immediate trigger has been a sharp cooling in crude oil prices and a visible return of risk appetite.

Even as ceasefire violations have been weighing on investors' sentiment, the market outlook is much better than what it was before the two-week truce. This optimisim can be quantified as well -- the total market capitalisation of BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,2926,308.76 crore at the close of April 7. By 12:40 pm on April 9, it had climbed to Rs 4,46,61,844 crore. This is a jump of over Rs 17 lakh crore in less than two sessions. Follow Live Updates

Market participants say investors who understand which cost structures and demand patterns change after oil cools can still capture the next leg of gains. Experts say this is no longer a broad index rally. It is a sector rotation trade. Money is moving into sectors that were hurt the most when oil spiked and uncertainty froze demand.

What Changed After US-Iran Ceasefire

War phase impact Post-ceasefire impact What markets price in Crude spikes on supply fear Crude cools as supply risk fades Margin recovery in oil-linked sectors Inflation worries Input and logistics costs ease Earnings upgrades Consumers delay big purchases Confidence returns Demand revival trades Defensive buying Shift to cyclicals Sector rotation

Stock market analyst Nidhi Sharma says markets are now pricing in "margin recovery first, demand recovery next".

Sector 1: Aviation - Direct beneficiary of falling crude

Fuel accounts for 35-40 per cent of airline operating cost. When oil rises, airline margins collapse. When oil falls, margins expand sharply without any operational change.

Nidhi Sharma says aviation stocks often move from worst performers to top gainers in such phases because "profitability improves overnight on lower ATF costs".

Stocks to watch

InterGlobe Aviation

SpiceJet

Investor takeaway: This is a pure margin expansion play linked to crude.

Sector 2: Auto - Cost relief + demand comeback

Trigger Impact on auto companies Lower fuel prices Cheaper logistics and transport Softer commodity inputs Better operating margins Cooling inflation Higher consumer affordability Uncertainty fades Buyers return to showrooms

According to Nidhi Sharma, autos typically see a sharp rebound after geopolitical slowdowns because both margins and volumes improve together.

Stocks to track

Maruti Suzuki India

Tata Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

Investor takeaway: A classic cyclical recovery trade.

Sector 3: Paints, chemicals, plastics - Quiet margin winners

These industries use crude-linked petrochemical inputs. When oil rises, input costs jump and margins shrink. When oil falls, raw material costs decline quickly but product prices do not correct at the same speed.

That gap leads to margin expansion. Nidhi Sharma calls this a "silent earnings re-rating trade".

Stocks to watch

Asian Paints

Deepak Nitrite

Investor takeaway: Earnings improve even without big sales growth.

Sector 4: FMCG and consumption - Defensive turns growth

War-time inflation forces consumers to cut discretionary spends. Peace restores purchasing power and confidence. Sharma says FMCG works as capital protection during uncertainty and growth compounder when stability returns.

Stocks to watch

Hindustan Unilever

ITC Limited

Nestle India

Sector 5: Retail, D2C, lifestyle - Sentiment driven recovery

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, says peace acts as an emotional trigger for discretionary spending. Retailers that maintained pricing discipline and consumer relationships during turbulent times will see higher footfalls, especially during festive seasons and in tier II and III cities.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, adds that D2C brands benefit from stability in inventory planning, marketing spends and global expansion. Beauty, wellness and lifestyle purchases usually rebound first as aspirational buying resumes.

Investor takeaway: Watch organised retail and strong D2C brands.

Sector 6: Real estate - Big-ticket decisions return

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group, says reduced geopolitical uncertainty improves home-buying confidence. Mid-segment and luxury housing in metros and NCR can see gradual sales improvement as liquidity and clarity return.

Investor takeaway: Developers with ready inventory and strong balance sheets may benefit.

Sector 7: Renewables, green hydrogen, carbon tech - Structural theme

Anup Garg, Founder and Director, World of Circular Economy (WOCE), says oil-linked geopolitical shocks expose energy vulnerabilities. This pushes governments and firms to accelerate investment into renewables, green hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.

Investor takeaway: Long-term transition theme backed by policy and ESG capital.

What investors should understand now

Early rally phase Next opportunity phase Index jumps on relief Sector rotation begins Broad buying Selective buying Fear unwinds Earnings upgrades begin

The first leg of the rally has happened. The next leg depends on where margins improve first and where demand returns fastest. This is where informed investors can still find upside.