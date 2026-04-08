Airport Fee Cut By 25% For 3 Months To Help Airlines Amid Iran War Costs

India's airport tariff regulator has ordered a 25 per cent cut in landing and parking charges at major airports for three months. The relief applies to domestic flights with immediate effect.

The order came from the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) after the government asked for temporary support to airlines hit by rising costs linked to the Iran conflict. Follow Live Updates

According to a Reuters report, two airlines had pushed for relief: IndiGo and Air India.

Why Airlines Needed This Relief

Indian carriers are facing two cost shocks at the same time:

They cannot use Pakistan airspace. Flights take longer routes. Fuel burn rises.

The Iran conflict has pushed up global uncertainty and operating costs.

Globally, airport and air navigation charges are the third-largest cost for airlines after fuel and labour, as per the International Air Transport Association.

What Exactly Has Been Cut

Charge type Cut announced Valid for Applies to Landing charges 25% 3 months Domestic flights Parking charges 25% 3 months Domestic flights

AERA said the order is temporary. If airports lose revenue, they can recover it in future tariff revisions.

How This Helps Airlines

Cost pressure today How the fee cut helps Longer flying time due to Pakistan ban Lowers non-fuel operating expense Higher fuel burn on longer routes Partly offsets extra fuel cost War-led uncertainty in aviation markets Improves short-term cash flow Weak airline balance sheets Gives breathing space for 90 days

While this is not a permanent solution, it reduces pressure at a critical time.

Markets Takes Note

Shares of IndiGo jumped as much as 10 per cent, hitting the upper circuit. Airline stocks rallied after news of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict and the AERA order.

Investors read this as:

Lower costs for airlines in the near term

Government and regulator stepping in quickly

Reduced immediate risk to airline margins

Will Passengers Benefit?

Not directly. These charges are paid by airlines, not passengers. But there can be indirect benefits:

Airlines may avoid fare hikes

Better route economics for domestic flights

Improved on-time performance if financial stress eases

What Happens After 3 Months?

AERA has made it clear that any revenue shortfall for airports will be considered in future tariff reviews. This means airports may seek to recover the lost money later. The relief is clearly short-term support for airlines during a difficult phase.