Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to see a gap-up opening on Wednesday as oil prices fell below $100 a barrel after Iran agreed to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, stating that the United States will suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, surged by 3.5 per cent or over 750 points to 23,857.50.
The markets will also keep a close watch on RBI's repo rate announcement today. The announcement and inflation outlook are set to weigh on market sentiments.
Here Are The LIVE Updates Of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Repo Rate Announcement Today: Check Expert View By Financial Services Veteran Paramdeep Singh
The repo headline matters, but the real issue is transmission and the RBI's broader signal. For borrowers, even a 25 bps move only creates meaningful relief if lenders pass it through fully. For ex. on a Rs 50 lakh, 20-year home loan, that is roughly Rs 700-800 a month in EMI savings.
But this is one of those phases where markets may value policy credibility and inflation discipline more than another symbolic rate cut, especially with crude, currency, and imported inflation risks back in focus. That is why I believe the 1st market reaction will likely show up in bond yields, banking stocks, NBFCs, autos, and real estate, rather than in immediate retail borrowing behaviour.
Consumers also tend to respond more to actual EMI changes and loan approvals than to the policy headline itself. For households, cheaper credit only matters when the benefit actually shows up and is not offset elsewhere.