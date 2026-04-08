Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to see a gap-up opening on Wednesday as oil prices fell below $100 a barrel after Iran agreed to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, stating that the United States will suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, surged by 3.5 per cent or over 750 points to 23,857.50.

The markets will also keep a close watch on RBI's repo rate announcement today. The announcement and inflation outlook are set to weigh on market sentiments.

Here Are The LIVE Updates Of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-



