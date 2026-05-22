Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open in the green on Friday. Markets expect a deal between US and Iran despite contradictory reports.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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The Nifty 50 ended largely unchanged at 23,654.70 on Thursday, as an initial 170-point gap-up opening witnessed profit-booking at higher levels, resulting in the formation of a long bearish candle on the daily chart. Global cues, however, remained mildly supportive. Wall Street closed in positive territory overnight, with the Dow gaining 0.55%, the S&P 500 rising 0.17% and the Nasdaq inching up 0.09%, amid continued volatility in oil prices and Treasury yields driven by developments around US-Iran negotiations.
Asian markets are trading firm this morning, with Japan and Korea advancing on improving geopolitical sentiment and renewed peace optimism. Commodity prices also remained relatively stable, with gold easing towards $4,510/oz, silver trading near $77 and Brent crude holding around $104.5 amid lingering concerns over the Hormuz region. GIFT Nifty at 23,621.0 indicates a flat to mildly positive start for domestic equities.
Technically, the overall bias remains cautiously positive. A sustained move above the 23,800 mark could trigger fresh momentum towards the 23,900-24,000 zone. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 23,500, while 23,400 remains a crucial support level that bulls need to defend to maintain the ongoing positive undertone.
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