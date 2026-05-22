Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
43 minutes ago

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open in the green on Friday. Markets expect a deal between US and Iran despite contradictory reports.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

May 22, 2026 08:01 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bitcoin Pizza Day: The $41 Meal That Built A Trillion-Dollar Asset

For years, Bitcoin existed largely among programmers and internet enthusiasts. But nobody knew whether it could actually function as money. Read full report here

May 22, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Meta Layoffs: Man's Post On Wife's Job Loss Goes Viral

Meta recently began laying off employees across several regions, including Singapore, Europe, and the US. Read full report here

 

May 22, 2026 07:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 ended largely unchanged at 23,654.70 on Thursday, as an initial 170-point gap-up opening witnessed profit-booking at higher levels, resulting in the formation of a long bearish candle on the daily chart. Global cues, however, remained mildly supportive. Wall Street closed in positive territory overnight, with the Dow gaining 0.55%, the S&P 500 rising 0.17% and the Nasdaq inching up 0.09%, amid continued volatility in oil prices and Treasury yields driven by developments around US-Iran negotiations.

Asian markets are trading firm this morning, with Japan and Korea advancing on improving geopolitical sentiment and renewed peace optimism. Commodity prices also remained relatively stable, with gold easing towards $4,510/oz, silver trading near $77 and Brent crude holding around $104.5 amid lingering concerns over the Hormuz region. GIFT Nifty at 23,621.0 indicates a flat to mildly positive start for domestic equities.

Technically, the overall bias remains cautiously positive. A sustained move above the 23,800 mark could trigger fresh momentum towards the 23,900-24,000 zone. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 23,500, while 23,400 remains a crucial support level that bulls need to defend to maintain the ongoing positive undertone.

May 22, 2026 07:47 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Woman Built AI Tool At Meta. Weeks Later, She Was Laid Off Too

Meta 8,000 Job Cuts: According to an internal memo, Meta's Head of People said the company wants flatter teams and smaller AI-focused groups. Read full report here

May 22, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Share Market Live News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies

At the close on Thursday (May 22), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,62,11,073.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Live Updates, Share Market Today, Sensex Nifty Live Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now