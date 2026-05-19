Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
35 minutes ago

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to witness a muted opening on Tuesday amid the uncertainty over the ongoing Iran war. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 90 paise in India -- a second raise within a week. 

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

May 19, 2026 08:01 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Time In A Week

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The latest hike in the prices of petrol and diesel comes just three days after the previous revision of Rs 3 on May 15. Read full report here

May 19, 2026 08:01 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Sensex, Nifty Live: Check BSE Total Market Cap

At the close on Monday (May 18), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,58,01,346.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Live Updates, Share Market Today, Sensex Nifty Live Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now