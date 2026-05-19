35 minutes ago
May 19, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to witness a muted opening on Tuesday amid the uncertainty over the ongoing Iran war. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 90 paise in India -- a second raise within a week.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Time In A Week
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The latest hike in the prices of petrol and diesel comes just three days after the previous revision of Rs 3 on May 15. Read full report here