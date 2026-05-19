Breakfast Budget Hit: After Milk, Fuel Costs Now Lift Bread Prices By Rs 5

- Bread prices in Mumbai rose by up to Rs 5 due to increased production costs
- Fuel price hikes have led to higher transport and delivery charges for bread makers
- Rising costs of gas, salt, preservatives, and plastic packaging contributed to the increase
Milk, Bread Price Hike: The price shock has reached your daily bread basket. Days after milk became costlier, bread makers have increased prices by up to Rs 5 per pack in Mumbai and nearby areas. The increase in the price comes amid the Rs 3.9 hike in petrol and diesel prices within a week due to the ongoing Iran war.
Bakers say the reason is simple: everything that goes into making and delivering bread now costs more. Hence, the increase. On May 16, Modern Bread revised prices of its basic variants. Trade observers say other large brands such as Britannia and Wibs may follow suit.
For a product (like bread or milk) bought almost daily, even a small jump is quickly felt in monthly household budgets.
|Bread variant
|Old price
|New price
|400g sandwich loaf
|Rs 40
|Rs 45
|Whole wheat bread
|Rs 55
|Rs 60
|Multigrain bread
|Rs 60
|Rs 65
|Small brown loaf
|Rs 28
|Rs 30
|White loaf
|Rs 20
|Rs 22
|Brown bread
|Rs 45
|Rs 50
(Mumbai prices. May differ from the price in other cities)
Why Bread Makers Raised Prices
Bakers and distributors point to a chain reaction in costs:
- Fuel prices were raised twice within a week
- Transport and delivery charges increased
- Cost of LPG used in baking went up
- Prices of salt and preservatives rose
- Plastic packaging became costlier due to expensive imports and a weak rupee
Notably, India imports a large share of the plastic raw material used for bread packaging. With the rupee under pressure amid the Iran war, packaging costs have climbed sharply. Add higher freight bills, and margins get squeezed. Follow Markets Live Updates
Just days earlier, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India. Fuel prices were also increased by about 90 paise per litre after a prior Rs 3 per litre hike. CNG prices in cities like Delhi and Mumbai were raised as well.
For bread makers, this meant higher input costs and higher delivery costs at the same time. Therefore, the additional cost has been passed on to the public.
More Food Items May Turn Expensive
Industry trackers say biscuit prices and other packaged foods could be next if fuel and packaging costs stay elevated. Bread is often the first to reflect such cost pressures because it has thin margins and high daily demand. After Mumbai, prices in other cities are likely to be revised soon.
Bread, milk, and fuel are everyday essentials. When all three get expensive within days, the impact is immediate. Breakfast costs more. School tiffins cost more. Grocery bills quietly rise. And this time, the trigger isn't just wheat or flour prices. It is the rising cost of moving, packing, and producing food.
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