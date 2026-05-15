Fuel Price Hike: From Groceries To Cab Rides, What May Get Costlier

Fuel Price Hike: With petrol and diesel up by Rs 3 per litre and CNG up by Rs 2 per kg, the first impact feels small. A slightly higher fuel bill. Probably, an extra hundred rupees at the pump.

But that is the smallest part of the story. In India, nearly 65 per cent of freight moves by road. And almost all of it runs on diesel. Which means a diesel price hike is not just about transport. It is about the cost of living.

Every truck carrying vegetables to cities. Every van delivering milk packets. Every bike dropping off your online order. All of them now cost more to run. That cost does not disappear. It moves through the supply chain and reaches the consumer.

Here is where prices may start rising in the coming weeks.

Vegetables and Fruits: This is where the effect shows up first.

Perishables travel long distances overnight in diesel trucks. Transporters revise freight rates almost immediately after a fuel hike. Mandis pass it to wholesalers. Wholesalers pass it to retailers. Retailers pass it to you.

Tomatoes, onions, potatoes, leafy vegetables, fruits -- the more perishable the item, the faster the price revision.

Milk and Dairy Products: Milk collection is fuel-intensive. Vans run daily village routes to pick up milk and bring it to plants. Diesel powers those routes. Refrigeration adds to energy use.

Dairies often absorb hikes briefly. Then prices of milk, curd, paneer, butter and cheese are revised.

Note: The expected price rise of commodities mentioned in this report is based on market trends.

Groceries & Restaurants: Similarly, rice, atta, pulses, oil, sugar, tea, biscuits -- everything depends on diesel logistics. Companies respond in two ways: raise MRP, or reduce pack size (shrinkflation). Sometimes both.

Many commercial kitchens use CNG. With CNG up by Rs 2 per kg, cooking costs rise directly. Eating out, ordering in, or grabbing food from a dhaba may slowly get more expensive.

Cabs, Autos and Buses: CNG autos and petrol cabs feel the hit immediately. City buses running on diesel face higher operating costs. Private intercity buses usually raise ticket prices faster.

Additionally, school vans may also raise charges. Usually, these operate on fixed contracts. But when contracts are renewed, operators seek higher rates to cover fuel costs. This often shows up at the start of a new month or quarter.

Online Deliveries: While most of online grocery delivery platforms have started introducing electric two-wheelers in their fleet, a majority of delivery persons still run on on petrol bikes.

Platforms typically respond by raising delivery fees, adding platform charges, or increasing minimum order values for free delivery. Frequent users will notice this quickly.

Flight Tickets: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) tracks global crude trends. When energy prices stay high, airlines pass part of the burden to passengers through higher fares and fewer discounts. This becomes visible on busy domestic routes first.

Construction And Real Estate: Cement, steel, sand, bricks -- all heavy to move. All diesel-dependent. Higher transport cost raises the landed price of materials. For ongoing projects, this means overruns. For new ones, higher estimates. Property prices and rents feel this with a lag.

Besides, factories use diesel generators and diesel logistics. Electronics, clothes, medicines, appliances -- freight is built into their price. Revisions take a few billing cycles, but they come.

Farming Costs: Diesel runs tractors, irrigation pumps, harvesters and transport to mandis. If fuel stays high through sowing or harvest, cultivation costs rise. This can feed into food prices later.

What Does Not Change Immediately

Electronics, furniture, clothing and sectors with long contracts move slower. Competitive markets delay price pass-throughs.

But the direction is clear. When diesel costs more, moving anything costs more. And when moving things costs more, buying things costs more.

That is why a Rs 3 fuel hike rarely stays limited to the petrol pump.