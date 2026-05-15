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Centre Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 3 Amid Iran War

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: The decision to raise fuel prices comes weeks after global crude oil prices shot up due to the ongoing Iran war.

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Centre Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 3 Amid Iran War
  • Retail petrol prices increased in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai from May 15
  • Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 97.77 per litre with a Rs 3 hike
  • Kolkata's petrol price increased by Rs 3.29, now at Rs 108.74 per litre
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Following days of anticipation, the Centre has finally hiked retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in four metro cities. The hike, effective from Friday (May 15), will be implemented in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Here are the revised petrol prices (per litre) in the four metros:-

CityRevised Petrol PriceHike
DelhiRs 97.77+3.00
KolkataRs 108.74+3.29
MumbaiRs 106.68+3.14
ChennaiRs 103.67+2.83

Here are the revised diesel prices for consumers:-

CityRevised Diesel PriceHike
DelhiRs 90.67+3.00
KolkataRs 95.13+3.11
MumbaiRs 93.14+3.11
ChennaiRs 95.25+2.86
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