Centre Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 3 Amid Iran War

- Retail petrol prices increased in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai from May 15
- Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 97.77 per litre with a Rs 3 hike
- Kolkata's petrol price increased by Rs 3.29, now at Rs 108.74 per litre
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Following days of anticipation, the Centre has finally hiked retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in four metro cities. The hike, effective from Friday (May 15), will be implemented in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Here are the revised petrol prices (per litre) in the four metros:-
|City
|Revised Petrol Price
|Hike
|Delhi
|Rs 97.77
|+3.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 108.74
|+3.29
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.68
|+3.14
|Chennai
|Rs 103.67
|+2.83
Here are the revised diesel prices for consumers:-
|City
|Revised Diesel Price
|Hike
|Delhi
|Rs 90.67
|+3.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 95.13
|+3.11
|Mumbai
|Rs 93.14
|+3.11
|Chennai
|Rs 95.25
|+2.86
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world