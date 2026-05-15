Centre Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 3 Amid Iran War

Following days of anticipation, the Centre has finally hiked retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in four metro cities. The hike, effective from Friday (May 15), will be implemented in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Here are the revised petrol prices (per litre) in the four metros:-

City Revised Petrol Price Hike Delhi Rs 97.77 +3.00 Kolkata Rs 108.74 +3.29 Mumbai Rs 106.68 +3.14 Chennai Rs 103.67 +2.83

Here are the revised diesel prices for consumers:-