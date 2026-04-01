Premium Petrol, Diesel Gets Costlier In Delhi, Jet Fuel Crosses Rs 2 Lakh

The prices of Indian Oil's XP100 petrol (a premium variant) and Xtra Green (premium diesel) have been increased for Delhi.

The price of XP100 has been raised from Rs 149 per litre to Rs 160 per litre. IndianOil's XP100 is India's first 100-octane premium petrol, designed for high-end luxury cars and superbikes. Similarly, Xtra Green (Premium Diesel) will now be sold at Rs 92.99, against its earlier price of Rs 91.49.

While Indian Oil hasn't yet specified the reason behind the increase in prices of premium petrol and diesel, it is believed that fluctuations in global crude oil prices and changes in logistics costs amid the ongoing US-Iran war may have prompted the decision.

Alogside, the price of jet fuel has also been increased. Jet fuel prices have risen by over two times to Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre amid surge in global oil prices. ATF prices in Delhi were hiked to Rs 2,07,341.22 per kl, from Rs 96,638.14 per kl. The prices of jet fuel were hiked by 5.7 per cent (Rs 5,244.75 per kl) on March 1 as well.

Significantly, this is the first time ever that aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have crossed Rs 2 lakh per kl-mark. The earlier peak was in 2022 when rates were hiked Rs 1.1 lakh per kl after oil prices surged following Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Rise In Fuel Prices Amid Iran War

The rise in XP100 price comes nearly two weeks after Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) increased the price of its premium petrol price by Rs 2 per litre.