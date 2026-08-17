Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX

"Global macro indicators provide a constructive backdrop for crypto. The probability of a September Federal Reserve rate hike falling to 30% improves liquidity expectations and reduces pressure from a strong dollar, supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Japan's weaker 0.3% growth could delay monetary tightening and preserve risk appetite, although its 2.925% bond yield remains a key market indicator. Brent crude near $89 and UK inflation at 2.9% may influence central-bank decisions. Overall, easing US rate expectations provide near-term support for crypto, while persistent inflation could strengthen Bitcoin's longer-term appeal as an alternative monetary asset.

Bitcoin continues to trade near $63,009, with the daily technical setup maintaining a bearish bias. Price is currently hovering around the 62,500-63,500 support region, while 64,000-65,000 represents the immediate resistance range. Moving averages remain weak, suggesting sellers still have the advantage. For futures traders, a sustained move above $64,000 could help ease the prevailing downside pressure.

Ethereum is trading near $1,887, with the daily technical setup showing a comparatively bullish bias. The 1,850-1,880 area serves as the immediate support region, while 1,920-1,950 represents the first resistance band ahead of the psychological $2,000 level. Moving averages remain constructive, and sustained buying above $1,900 could support further upside momentum.

Ether.fi continues to trade near $0.508, with the daily technical setup maintaining a bullish bias. Price is holding around the 0.49-0.50 support region, while 0.52-0.54 represents the immediate resistance range. Moving averages remain particularly strong, suggesting buyers retain an advantage. A sustained move above $0.52 could strengthen upside momentum and open the door to higher levels.

Asian markets were steady, with Japan's Nikkei 225 edging 0.07% higher to 68,760.03, indicating that regional risk appetite remained stable despite a softer US session. The Dow fell 0.20%, the S&P 500 declined 0.17%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.28%. However, the VIX dropped 2.60%, suggesting limited market stress and providing a supportive backdrop for crypto. Gold gained 0.34%, reflecting demand for alternative assets, while oil rose 0.28%.

Institutional demand remained resilient despite a brief pullback in ETF flows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded daily net outflows ranging from approximately $57.6 million to $131.1 million across the final sessions of the week as Bitcoin traded near $63,000, following an earlier weekly inflow of more than $853 million. US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded zero net flow in the latest session, keeping total net assets stable between approximately $10.52 billion and $10.57 billion. Overall, the data indicates short-term consolidation rather than a broad withdrawal of institutional capital."