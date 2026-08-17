Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower on Monday. At the open, Sensex fell over 200 points while the Nifty dropped 50 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 4 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.48, compared to Friday's close of 95.44 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is showing resilience around the $63,000 mark, holding above the crucial $62,300 support despite a relatively cautious broader market. The ability to defend this zone is important, although BTC continues to face resistance around $64,300 to $66,500. Ethereum is also showing signs of stability near the $1,900 mark, supported by institutional participation and improving on-chain activity, while XRP continues to show comparatively weaker momentum around the $1 level.
The current market calls for patience rather than aggressive positioning. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above $62,300 and eventually reclaim the $64,300 to $66,500 zone will be important for confirming stronger momentum, while a decisive move above the $1,900 to $2,000 range could provide clearer direction for Ethereum. Investors should avoid chasing short-term price moves, stagger their entries and closely track institutional flows, key support levels and broader macro signals before increasing exposure."
Stock Market Today: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
India's domestic engines hold as Brent near $90 and a US-Iran MoU expiry add a geopolitical overhang to Monday's open. VIX at 11.35 - falling - plus net institutional buying on both sides of Friday's tape confirm that global tension is not triggering domestic risk-off. The brief concentrates on capex cyclicals, telecom ARPU recovery, and PSU credit - each with its own earnings catalyst independent of crude direction.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket is concentrated in government capex execution - commercial vehicles and capital goods riding the same infrastructure order pipeline. PSU credit extension continues as RBI holds rates and manages the rupee at 95.40 via active intervention. Telecom ARPU recovery anchors the digital leg, with tariff restructuring raising the sector revenue floor for at least two quarters. The thesis is most vulnerable if Brent breaks above $90 and the rupee simultaneously slips past 96 - that dual shock erodes margin assumptions and triggers FII reallocation.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Infrastructure spending cycle keeps commercial vehicle demand resilient against the crude cost backdrop.
Union Bank of India
PSU credit growth extends into Q2; RBI-managed rupee and broad institutional buying continue to underpin banking.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Tariff restructuring lifts sector ARPU; Airtel's 5G additions are accelerating across metros and tier-2 cities.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Domestic capex order pipeline stays intact even as global crude uncertainty pressures input cost assumptions.
Titan Company Ltd.
Premium discretionary demand tracking urban consumption recovery; low VIX sustains the high-PE consumer trade.
One Thing to Watch
Brent above $90 combined with rupee slipping past 96 per dollar - that dual signal resets margin assumptions for rate-sensitive names and forces an FII allocation review.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) has surged nearly 97% over the past year, even as Bitcoin has fallen 46%. The sharp divergence reflects how Bitcoin miners are changing their business models, with companies such as Riot, Core Scientific and IREN increasingly signing AI and data-center deals. As a result, WGMI is no longer behaving like a simple leveraged bet on Bitcoin and is becoming increasingly tied to the broader AI infrastructure and data-center trend. Meanwhile, Bitcoin edged higher from its weekly lows after U.S. July PPI data came in softer than expected. Producer prices rose 4.7% year-over-year, below the 4.9% forecast, while the monthly increase was 0.2%. The cooler inflation reading reduced expectations of further Fed tightening, supporting U.S. equities and giving Bitcoin some room to recover.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $63,350.
Bitcoin after making the all time high of $126,199 witnessed a sharp fall. The price corrected almost by 52% and made a low of $60,000. Post this move, the asset gave a relief rally up to $82,850. However, the bulls failed to manage the grip on the asset and the prices witnessed another correction making a recent low of $57,800. Currently, BTC is consolidating and trading in a range from $61,000 to $66,500 with declining volumes. Breakouts on either side of the range with good volumes will further decide the trend for the asset."
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are starting the week in consolidation mode, with Bitcoin trading near $63,200 and Ethereum around $1,895. Bitcoin has bounced from the $62,500-$62,700 region, while four-hour RSI has recovered toward 50, signalling that bearish momentum is easing. However, BTC remains below a dense cluster of higher four-hour EMAs between roughly $63,500 and $63,900, making $64,000 the key level bulls need to reclaim. A failure to hold $62,500 could bring $62,000 into focus, with the stronger daily demand zone around $59,500-$60,800.
Ethereum is showing comparatively better momentum. ETH remains above its 20- and 50-day EMAs, while daily RSI near 54 keeps momentum mildly constructive. A sustained move through $1,917-$1,925 could open $1,950-$1,975, whereas losing $1,865 would weaken the setup.
Volatility remains notably compressed: Bitcoin's four-hour ATR has fallen sharply, while DVOL is near 35 and Ethereum's daily ATR has declined toward 45. This suggests traders should watch for volatility expansion once current ranges break. Fundamentally, weaker Bitcoin ETF flows, elevated oil prices and continued U.S.-Iran uncertainty remain key risks, while Wednesday's FOMC minutes are the next major macro catalyst.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $63,050 on Monday morning and was broadly unchanged over 24 hours. The market remains anchored around an important cost-basis area despite a more supportive US interest-rate outlook. Immediate support lies around $62,650-$63,000, followed by $62,000. Resistance is visible between $63,300 and $64,000, with $65,000-$66,000 remaining the stronger recovery ceiling.
On-chain conditions remain unusually subdued. Bitcoin's Median Realized Price stands at around $63,000. The Short-Term Holder Cost Basis is approximately $68,700. Spot trading volume measured in Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest level since 2019. Sellers appear increasingly exhausted, but buyers have not returned with enough conviction to drive a breakout. A sustained reclaim of $68,700 would be important because it would return many recent buyers towards profitability.
Institutional demand has also cooled. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $865.3 million between August 3 and 7. However, the following five sessions recorded approximately $385.2 million in net outflows. This included $131.1 million on August 13 and $56.2 million on August 14. August 3-14 flows nevertheless remain positive by roughly $480 million, showing that institutional demand has weakened rather than disappeared.
Large-cap altcoins were mixed. Ethereum gained about 0.7% to $1,890, while TRON rose 0.4% to $0.332. BNB declined 0.5% to $603, XRP slipped 0.2% to approximately $1.00 and Solana eased 0.2% to $75.15. The narrow moves indicate little evidence of a broad altcoin rotation.
The macro backdrop has turned less hawkish. Fed futures imply a 66.9% probability of no rate change in September, after weaker employment, inflation and retail-sales data. July retail sales fell 0.6%, while Brent crude remains elevated near $88.50, keeping some inflation risk alive. Attention now shifts to the August 26 PCE inflation release and Jackson Hole on August 27-29.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing moves inside the current range. Staggered accumulation and disciplined position sizing remain preferable until Bitcoin either breaks below $62,650 or clears $64,000-$66,000 with stronger ETF and spot demand.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Global macro indicators provide a constructive backdrop for crypto. The probability of a September Federal Reserve rate hike falling to 30% improves liquidity expectations and reduces pressure from a strong dollar, supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Japan's weaker 0.3% growth could delay monetary tightening and preserve risk appetite, although its 2.925% bond yield remains a key market indicator. Brent crude near $89 and UK inflation at 2.9% may influence central-bank decisions. Overall, easing US rate expectations provide near-term support for crypto, while persistent inflation could strengthen Bitcoin's longer-term appeal as an alternative monetary asset.
Bitcoin continues to trade near $63,009, with the daily technical setup maintaining a bearish bias. Price is currently hovering around the 62,500-63,500 support region, while 64,000-65,000 represents the immediate resistance range. Moving averages remain weak, suggesting sellers still have the advantage. For futures traders, a sustained move above $64,000 could help ease the prevailing downside pressure.
Ethereum is trading near $1,887, with the daily technical setup showing a comparatively bullish bias. The 1,850-1,880 area serves as the immediate support region, while 1,920-1,950 represents the first resistance band ahead of the psychological $2,000 level. Moving averages remain constructive, and sustained buying above $1,900 could support further upside momentum.
Ether.fi continues to trade near $0.508, with the daily technical setup maintaining a bullish bias. Price is holding around the 0.49-0.50 support region, while 0.52-0.54 represents the immediate resistance range. Moving averages remain particularly strong, suggesting buyers retain an advantage. A sustained move above $0.52 could strengthen upside momentum and open the door to higher levels.
Asian markets were steady, with Japan's Nikkei 225 edging 0.07% higher to 68,760.03, indicating that regional risk appetite remained stable despite a softer US session. The Dow fell 0.20%, the S&P 500 declined 0.17%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.28%. However, the VIX dropped 2.60%, suggesting limited market stress and providing a supportive backdrop for crypto. Gold gained 0.34%, reflecting demand for alternative assets, while oil rose 0.28%.
Institutional demand remained resilient despite a brief pullback in ETF flows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded daily net outflows ranging from approximately $57.6 million to $131.1 million across the final sessions of the week as Bitcoin traded near $63,000, following an earlier weekly inflow of more than $853 million. US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded zero net flow in the latest session, keeping total net assets stable between approximately $10.52 billion and $10.57 billion. Overall, the data indicates short-term consolidation rather than a broad withdrawal of institutional capital."
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head - Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Friday's volatile session at 24,366, down 30 points, as late selling across auto, energy, metals and pharma counters erased early gains and kept market breadth firmly negative. Sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz standoff. Global cues were also subdued, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declining 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, despite the S&P 500 extending its winning streak to three weeks.
Asian markets are mixed this morning, with Japan's Nikkei trading marginally lower after second-quarter GDP growth came in below expectations, while South Korean markets remain shut for Liberation Day. Brent crude is holding near $88.6 a barrel after rising 5% last week, adding pressure on an import-dependent economy amid a rupee near 95.6. GIFT Nifty at around 24,407 indicates a mildly positive opening.
The near-term bias remains cautiously positive. Sustained recovery would require the Nifty to decisively reclaim 24,550, which could pave the way towards 24,800. Immediate support is placed at 24,250, followed by 24,080. Any meaningful cooling in crude prices could significantly improve market sentiment.
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading below the $63,000 mark, testing its 200-week moving average and reaching its lowest level since August 3 as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East push investors toward safer assets. Institutional flows have also turned weaker, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $390 million in net outflows this week, reversing part of last week's $865 million inflows. Attention now shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes, which could provide clearer signals on the policy path. A stronger case for tighter monetary policy could further pressure risk assets, including crypto. Bitcoin needs to reclaim $63,500 to stabilise, while $61,000 remains the key support zone.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch
BTC remained close to $63K as markets turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's rate decision. The Fed's guidance on borrowing costs could influence market liquidity, the US dollar and investor appetite for riskier assets like BTC. BTC continues to trade within a narrow range, with buyers defending the $62.7K-$62.8K area while sellers remain active around $63.2K-$63.3K. This keeps the short-term outlook largely neutral. A clear move above $63.3K could strengthen bullish momentum and support a recovery toward higher levels.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Oil is holding near $82.50 a barrel, up about 5% last week, as the US-Iran interim ceasefire expires amid renewed regional tensions. Israel and plans for fresh US sanctions on Iran have added to supply concerns. However, reports that Middle Eastern producers are moving millions of barrels through the Strait of Hormuz are limiting further price gains, while Iran and Oman are nearing a separate agreement on the waterway. Gold remains just below $4,400 for a second straight weekly gain, while silver is near $65, up over 2%, supported by softer US data and September Fed rate-hike odds near 33%. Key levels to watch stand at $82.50 for oil and $4,400 for gold.
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